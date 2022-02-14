1 dead, 1 injured in late-night shooting in Columbus; 1 in custody

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An overnight shooting in Columbus left one person dead and another person injured.
Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton confirmed the shooting happened late Sunday, Feb. 13 outside the Legends Bar on 13th Avenue North.
“When we arrived, there were about 200 persons there, and it was a challenge for our officers to provide aid,” Shelton said. “We have received some video from the scene, and that is assisting us in our investigation.”
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant later identified the shooting victim as Robert Roby, 29, of Columbus.
An autopsy will be performed.
“Right now, we have one person under arrest for aggravated assault from the incident,” Shelton said. “The case is still under investigation, and there could be more charges. There was some argument in the area outside the business that led up to the shooting.”