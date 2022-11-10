Local veteran gets backyard oasis

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local veteran was granted a backyard oasis from Home Depot.
Retired Sgt. Kristy Graza served her country for eight years. She’ll now receive a remodeled backyard. Home Depot has done multiple projects like this for many veterans over the years.
Garza was born with a heart condition and has undergone two open heart surgeries. She was thrilled when she found out Home Depot was going to build this project for her.
“You never really feel worthy of this kind of thing. You know I feel like it should go to someone else who's more worthy or whatever, but I'm really excited,” says Garza.
The project will take about two weeks to complete and will cost over $8,000. The renovations include building a pavilion, shed, and fencing. They will also install a new backdoor, patio furniture and a grill.
Garza already has plans to make memories in her new oasis.
“I just want to sit back here with them and watch them grow up and play in the backyard. Maybe bar-b-que and sit by a little fire and just enjoy the backyard,” says Garza.
The people from Home Depot just want Garza to enjoy her new space.
“The veterans are our people, because without them we wouldn't be safe. Well, we would be here, but it would just be a way different situation,” Jaylon Avant, a Home Depot employee said, “It just feels great to help somebody out who helped us out all these years.”