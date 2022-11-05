Local Tupelo churches give away 300+ Thanksgiving turkeys

TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- Local churches in Tupelo came together to spread love and turkey to those in need this holiday season.
Hosted by Lawndale Presbyterian Church and partnered with People's Community Baptist Church and Lee Acres Church of Christ, volunteers came together in the rain to help their community.
The event was a huge success with people coming from as far as Starkville to pick up a turkey. After over an hour, all 325 turkeys were given away.
Lee Acres pastor Steven Schaffer says he's grateful to be working together with the other chruches.
"We're just working together to try to bless the community," says Schaffer. "And today, the love of God looks like a turkey."