Local teen works hard to restore his community

Davis Adams working on tree limbs for Amory community

Teenager Davis Adams working hard to cut limbs for people in the Amory community. (photo provided by Adams)

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The work of volunteers has been essential to getting Monroe County back on their feet after Friday’s devastating tornadoes.

WTVA heard about one young man who has worked nonstop helping others and met up with him to tell his story.

Nineteen year old Davis has been in the thick of it working hard, cutting tree limbs to clear roads and roofs. He has also patched roofs for people. Davis shared with me why he’s been working so hard in between classes at I.C.C.

“There’s just a lot of people that were less fortunate than me, and they needed it more than I needed to be doing other things. It’s amazing how the community came together to help, and all united into one,” volunteer Davis Adams.

Davis is one of the many volunteers working to restore Monroe County.

If you are wanting to help the efforts in Monroe County sign ups are at the National Guard Old Armory in Amory.

