 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local students shadow physicians at Tupelo hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
Abigail Littlejohn, Caroline Kercheval, Eli Hannon, Emily Tomey, Holly Chase, Seth Buchanan, Shelby Lindsey, James Clay Johnson, Madison Sullivan

(Top-left three L-R): Abigail Littlejohn, Caroline Kercheval, Eli Hannon. (Bottom-left three L-R): Emily Tomey, Holly Chase, Seth Buchanan. (Standing three L-R): Shelby Lindsey, James Clay Johnson, Madison Sullivan. Source: North Mississippi Medical Center.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Physician Shadowing Program at North Mississippi Medical Center gives pre-medicine students three weeks of hands-on experience.

The first session happened in June. The second session is underway now.

All participants must have completed their junior year of college and aspire to have careers in medicine.

Shelby Lindsey of Shannon; James Johnson of Saltillo; and Madison Sullivan of Golden, participated in the June session.

Lindsey attends Mississippi State University. Johnson attends the University of Tennessee. Sullivan recently graduated from MSU.

July’s participants include Seth Buchanan of Saltillo; Holly Chase of Baldwyn; Eli Hannon of Guntown; Caroline Kercheval of Meridian; Abigail Littlejohn of Saltillo; and Emily Tomey of Amory.

Buchanan attends Auburn University. Chase, Hannon, Kercheval, Littlejohn and Tomey attend MSU.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you