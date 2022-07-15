Local students shadow physicians at Tupelo hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Physician Shadowing Program at North Mississippi Medical Center gives pre-medicine students three weeks of hands-on experience.
The first session happened in June. The second session is underway now.
All participants must have completed their junior year of college and aspire to have careers in medicine.
Shelby Lindsey of Shannon; James Johnson of Saltillo; and Madison Sullivan of Golden, participated in the June session.
Lindsey attends Mississippi State University. Johnson attends the University of Tennessee. Sullivan recently graduated from MSU.
July’s participants include Seth Buchanan of Saltillo; Holly Chase of Baldwyn; Eli Hannon of Guntown; Caroline Kercheval of Meridian; Abigail Littlejohn of Saltillo; and Emily Tomey of Amory.
Buchanan attends Auburn University. Chase, Hannon, Kercheval, Littlejohn and Tomey attend MSU.