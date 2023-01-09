Local Sheriff's office recognized

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for their excellence due to keeping Lee County a beautiful place.
MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them.
The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt to be recognized.
"For us to be awarded that it shows that our efforts are noticed uh and throughout the state of Mississippi that lee county one is the most litter free places there is and that's something we are very proud of," says Sheriff of Lee County Jim Johnson
Director of Lee County Work Center James Hebbert says awards like these are important.
"I was just glad to be recognized that the guys get out and the people see what they actually do. That the inmates are actually getting out working and not just laying around that they do get out and work every day. So, it was an honor," says Director of Lee County Work Center James Hebbert