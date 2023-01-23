Local sheriff warns people about "gas station heroin"

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a dangerous and unregulated over-the-counter drug that is sold in convenience stores.
The drug is called tianeptine, and it's being sold in stores without FDA regulation. It is marketed as an alternative to opioids, but like opioids, it can be addictive and can lead to overdoses.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says they were made aware of this drug after arresting a man who was stealing the drug from convenience stores in Lowndes County.
"We're starting to see a big problem with this across the state," Hawkins says. "And this is something we want to try to eliminate."
The drug is banned from stores in Alabama. Sheriff Hawkins says he hopes similar legislation will make its way to Mississippi.