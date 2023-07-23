Local school holds Christmas in July fundraiser

WEST POINT, Miss. - A local christian school celebrated Christmas early. Assembly in Jesus Christ Academy hosted its Christmas in July fundraiser in West Point Sunday.
“So we thought about a Mariah Carey song, don't save it all for Christmas Day. And, we decided, let's do Christmas twice a year,” Pastor Carol Lee said.
The goal was to raise money for the K through 9th grade school. There are sixteen students currently enrolled. The families only pay for what they can afford.
The school started as a torturing program that then grew into a school after children were quickly excelling. All the proceeds raised from the event went directly to needs for the students.
“We also have what is called our gift of love foundation through the school, where we give to families that we feel are not as quiet as fortunate as some of us,” Lee said. “We have been helping children and the majority of these children are living 100% to 65% below the poverty line.”
Shakia Butler is the Spanish teacher at the school and the youth leader at the church.
“My hope is that the community will support us and as they support us, we will support them by pouring God's love and knowledge into their children,” Butler said. “Because, their children are the next generation to lead the nation.”
Call 662-570-4561 for more information on enrollment.