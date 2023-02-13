Local restaurants preparing for boost in customers on Valentine’s Day

TUPELO, Miss.(WTVA)- Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and while it falls on a Tuesday this year, local restaurants are preparing for the big date night.
Jobos is getting ready to dish out some new menu items, specially made for the most romantic day of the year. General manager, Jennifer Sullivan suggests people book their reservations in advance, since walk-in availability is limited.
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year.