TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Local restaurants had the opportunity to make girl scout cookie inspired desserts.
Everyone that came out to the event tried all of the desserts and could vote for their favorite.
The winner won a people's choice award.
Chief Community Relations Officer, Jenny Jones, said she was so excited to have it back this year after missing last year due to covid.
"Not being able to do fundraisers during the pandemic did set up back."
Angie Ross is the owner of Angie's Sweet Treats and she picked thin mints to do her dessert.
She said they put together a thin mint cheesecake and she doesn't turn down a challenge.