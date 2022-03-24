Local restaurant trying to keep prices steady with inflation rise

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's hard for restaurants to keep their prices down with the rise of inflation, but Jo's Cafe of Tupelo is trying to keep their prices steady for customers.
Over the past few weeks, Johnny Cook and Jennifer Brignac of Jo's Cafe have struggled trying to find good deals on ingredients for their restaurant and sometimes that means going to another state to get what they need.
Two of those things are eggs and butter.
"We are struggling with it," said Cook. "The eggs that we still buy, I usually get 60 for $3.33 and now their $9.71 for the same box of eggs."
With their customers coming in and out, those products can go fast.
Brignac says one advantage they have is not buying from a supplier.
"We're not a big box chain or anything so Johnny can pick and choose where he shops and he shops around," said Brignac. "He nickels and dimes everything."
They're hoping those products will go down so they won't have to go up.
"Prices are just ridiculous on everything," said Cook. "We're still trying to hold our own and hold good prices and give back to the community."
Cook said they'll be soon getting their food truck for different events and that may be a challenge with gas prices rising.