Local restaurant owner: Inflation is an issue

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local restaurant owner said he does not want to raise prices but admits it’s hard not to, as food prices continue to rise.
Trey Phyfer, the owner of Phyfer's, said some customers have already complained about prices.
However, he added that he tries to keep them as low as possible, despite a rise in costs across the board.
He said inflation caused a 30% increase in food costs for his restaurant.
“We’ve had to eat that cost,” he said. “So that means less profit margins for us.”
Phyfer said costs are actually lower than what they could be.
“We’re trying not to pass that cost on to them [customers].”
Phyfer’s restaurant opened last year. He said the rise in food costs has been tough on the new restaurant.
He encourages customers to be patient when they go out to eat and understand that everyone is struggling.
Phyfer said he’s seen price increases for pretty much everything the restaurant orders, not just food.