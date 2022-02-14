 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...
AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI...

* WIND...Southerly winds near 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...minimum relative humidity near 25 percent.

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Local restaurant owner: Inflation is an issue

  • Updated
  • 0
An employee handling money

A Phyfer's restaurant employee handles money.

Phyfer's owner said there's a rise in prices across the board.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local restaurant owner said he does not want to raise prices but admits it’s hard not to, as food prices continue to rise.

Trey Phyfer, the owner of Phyfer's, said some customers have already complained about prices.

However, he added that he tries to keep them as low as possible, despite a rise in costs across the board.

He said inflation caused a 30% increase in food costs for his restaurant.

“We’ve had to eat that cost,” he said. “So that means less profit margins for us.”

Phyfer said costs are actually lower than what they could be.

“We’re trying not to pass that cost on to them [customers].”

Phyfer’s restaurant opened last year. He said the rise in food costs has been tough on the new restaurant.

He encourages customers to be patient when they go out to eat and understand that everyone is struggling.

Phyfer said he’s seen price increases for pretty much everything the restaurant orders, not just food.

Recommended for you