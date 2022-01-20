CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - With the recent flooding in Calhoun County, local residents and mayors met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday to discuss drainage improvements.
The flooding has been an issue for the past several years.
Calhoun City Mayor Marshall Coleman said his home has been flooded before and this is a big deal because many people are losing their homes.'
"We feel like we are making some headways," he said.
Change does take time, he added, but he is willing to be patient.
"I do have that to deal with now as a mayor to try to help not only myself but everybody else that comprises our town."