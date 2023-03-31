Local political party members react to Trump's indictment

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -- The announcement of former President Donald J. Trump's indictment has sparked reactions from both sides of the political spectrum.
Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. The charges have not been announced. District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating Trump for his alleged role in hush money payments in 2016 to cover up Trump's alleged extramarital affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Mississippi Democrats say Trump's character and history of legal issues make the news not at all surprising. They say people should treat the case as a fair trial and respect the criminal justice system.
"Our framers of our Constitution and founding fathers got it right when they put in checks and balances," says Jamie Franks, former chairman of the MDP. "...and made sure whether you're rich or poor, or whether you're in a powerful position, or a former powerful position, you're not above the law."
Republicans have argued in support of Trump and have questioned whether Bragg's case is biased. Lee County Republican Club officer Dr. Ed Holliday says the indictment is an act of political persecution
"We're putting politics into our system of justice," says Dr. Holliday. "I believe the case from what we see is a very weak case."
U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) both shared criticism of the indictment, calling it "politically motivated" and "having nothing to do with justice."
There is a reason that federal prosecutors had already declined to pursue charges against Donald Trump. It is clear that the allegations against him are politically motivated and are based almost entirely on the testimony of ex-employees who wish him harm.— Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) March 31, 2023
The indictment of President Trump resulted from a politically motivated prosecution by a NY district attorney whose campaign was funded by George Soros. This is about interfering in a presidential election; it has nothing to do with justice. Democrats have crossed the line.— Cindy Hyde-Smith (@cindyhydesmith) March 30, 2023
Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday. His campaign team says he has no plan of halting his 2024 presidential campaign