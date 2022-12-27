Local plumbers scramble to fix broken pipes.

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The brutally cold weather is hard on pipes in many areas of the state, but it's been even harder on the plumbers dealing with busted pipes resulting from the recent arctic blast.
Kenneth Cockrell owns Rightway Plumbing in Pontotoc.
He took time out of his hectic schedule to talk with WTVA about the impact the holiday freeze had on the industry and the people working hard to get the problems fixed.
"We're a small company, and I'm tired.” Cockrell said. “We worked all Christmas Day, all Christmas Eve. I haven't had a day off since we started just trying to get people their water back."
He asks that anyone dealing with a water problem to please be patient.
"I know all the plumbers are working as hard as they can to get everyone back up and running.”