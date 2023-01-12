Local pharmacy affected by drug shortage

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - There is a nationwide shortage of some prescription medications, and it has affected local pharmacies.
"There's always been some drugs that have been in short supply for years and years but uh we've been able to manage. I think since the demand after the pandemic and during the pandemic and uh just the lower supply caused some issues with certain medicines," says owner of Westside Pharmacy & Gifts John Rucker.
This is causing difficulties with for clinicians, health care facilities, and more.
Pharmacists know that times are hard. They are doing their best to work with customers.
"If you're willing to work with us and your doctor and communicate, we can work through those issues and help you find the medicine that you need. If the one that you normally take is not available there may be an alternative to help you," says owner of Westside Pharmacy & Gifts John Rucker
Rucker says mainly if you communicate what you with your doctor and them, they can help you get what you need.
They are here to help.