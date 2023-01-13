Local pediatrician provides perspective on new childhood obesity guidelines

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its guidelines for treating childhood obesity.
Pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Jessica Lilley says these guidelines do more than share general treatments to fight obesity in children.
“A lot of times when children come into my office, they’ve been really beat down by some of the social pressures of rapid weight gain," says Dr. Lilley". "And we know it’s a multi-factoral problem. We know that genetics plays a huge role. We know that other medical conditions and medications can play a tremendous role in weight gain in children."
Dr. Lilley says the guidelines are detailed and highly specific to ensure to needs of every child struggling with obesity is met.
These guidelines offer recommendations to medications that work for children, and includes guidelines for geriatric surgery if deemed necessary.
Dr. Lilley says she hopes this news will help de-stigmatize parents seeking medical help for their child.