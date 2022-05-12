Local mother speaks out about baby formula shortage

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Many mothers across the country are trying to find baby formula.
Cailee Yielding said her baby, Charleigh Kathryn, eats about eight times a day. She was born in February with a condition, and there's only one formula she can drink and that's Enfamil Sensitive.
"We went through eight different types of formula in two weeks, trying to find the right one for her, trying to find the one that could best suit her," she said. "She does have an allergy to milk and she has a lactose allergy as well."
Yielding has even gone to the extent of contacting the company to see where she could buy the formula, and she said that within a 75-mile radius, there is none at any location.
"I found a couple of boxes here and there," she said. "I found a couple of cans here and there, but all together it's been a struggle, it's been really hard."
She currently has enough formula, but she is concerned about other mothers facing the same problem.
An online retail tracker reports that during the first week of May, the average out-of-stock rate for baby formula at retailers across the country was 43%.
That means nearly half the time shoppers went looking for formula and the shelves were empty.