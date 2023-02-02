Local Mormon group donates food to Aberdeen food pantry

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is restocking the shelves after a large donation on Thursday.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donated an 18-wheeler filled with different non-perishable foods like macaroni, corn, spaghetti and beans.
Branch President Gordon Turner said these items will be distributed to families in need throughout Monroe County.
"We can use some of the blessings we receive as a church to help out those who are not members of our church and to feed the poor and the needy," Turner said.
Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Director Lloyd Massey said his staff was surprised by the donation and thankful to have it.
"This has been an unexpected surprise for us. We are so grateful for it," Massey said. "God works in mysterious ways - this is something we never dreamed we would get."
The pantry will sort through the donations to prepare for the next monthly distribution on February 25, 2023.