Local Mormon group donates food to Aberdeen food pantry

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donated an 18-wheeler filled with different non-perishable foods like macaroni, corn, spaghetti and beans.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is restocking the shelves after a large donation on Thursday.

Branch President Gordon Turner said these items will be distributed to families in need throughout Monroe County.

Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Director Lloyd Massey said his staff was surprised by the donation and thankful to have it.

"We can use some of the blessings we receive as a church to help out those who are not members of our church and to feed the poor and the needy," Turner said.

The pantry will sort through the donations to prepare for the next monthly distribution on February 25, 2023.

"This has been an unexpected surprise for us. We are so grateful for it," Massey said. "God works in mysterious ways - this is something we never dreamed we would get."

