Local ministries hosted an outdoor movie night for Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Multiple ministries partnered together to put on a free movie night for people in Amory.
It was held in the parking lot of the Old Armory in Amory. The event started at seven thirty Saturday night.
J.T. Winders is the founder of Sunshine Ministries and wanted to help distract people from their stress caused by the recent tornado. Amory was hit by a tornado just two weeks ago. Many people are still focused on recovering, but Winders wanted to spread joy to those hurting.
“It means the world to me to allow their minds to just go into a place where they’re not seeing and hearing all the devastation,” Winders said. “What was it like to be able to go to the movies and just enjoy a good movie and enjoy some popcorn and drink right? So, that’s the whole mindset behind this…to just get all the catastrophe out and let them just enjoy something simple again.”
“The biggest thing is man tomorrow is Easter,” Vincent Hayes, pastor of Stand Firm Ministry, said. “We want to let them know that Jesus Christ still lives and he is coming out that grave.”
The event was full of free popcorn, candy, drinks, and more. All people needed to bring was a lawn chair. People were glad to take a break from the clean up and the chaos.
“It feels amazing. So many people have suffered and there's been so much disaster in the area,” Ginger Clark said. “And, it feels good to have people that just want to come out here and love on people and just give ‘em something… to give a little home to ‘em.”
One man from Amory said the tornado took a lot from them, but it also brought them something pretty special.
“...Is it brought the community together. And, so to see stuff like this... on a Saturday when it could've been raining coming out to put this on,” Jeromy Clark said. “And, nobody gets paid for it. To me that's the cool part.”
The night ended with worship and prayer for people to celebrate Easter a little early.