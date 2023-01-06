Local mental health professionals offer advice for 2023.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The holidays can be a difficult time for some, and so can the post-holiday season.
Many people may feel like they have nothing to look forward to for a while, but there are ways to reset those feelings.
Health professionals suggest finding things that matter, personally.
It can be particular dates, birthdays, anniversaries, even minor holidays like Valentine's Day.
“Just those little mile markers that you can say, 'okay, well, right now I'm not having a good time - but at least I have this I can look forward to,” said mental health counselor Trey Hill.
But it's not just about taking care of your mind, but your whole body.
Doctors say eating well is not only good for your body but can also increase the productivity of your mind.
“A lot of people don't realize that your gut health is actually connected to your brain health as well. or vice versa,” said Dr. Matt Mackey. “A lot of our neurotransmitters that affect our brain are produced in our gut.”
Mackey added that eating the wrong foods can cause brain fog and anxiety.
If health is one of your goals this year, experts say to break large goals into smaller steps to be more successful.