Local medical expert explains the dangers of leaving children in hot cars

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A family nurse practitioner tells us about the dangers of leaving your children in hot cars.
The heat is unbearable. Especially in places without air like a turned off car. Lori Conn who is a family nurse practitioner says that approximately 21 children passed away in 1990 to 2022 from heat stroke in Mississippi.
She says unlike adults children can't help themselves in situations where they get overheated.
"Children are not able to cool themselves down like adults are, so a heat stroke can happen in just a matter of minutes," says Conn.
It only takes 10 minutes for a child to have a heat stroke and when they do you need to call 911. Once you do that you should follow the steps of removing the child from the car, putting them in a cool area, and trying to cool their body down.
This will be a hot summer so to keep your child from having a heatstroke be sure to check your backseat.