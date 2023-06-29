 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 113 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday evening through
Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local medical expert explains the dangers of leaving children in hot cars

  • Updated
  • 0
Car in the hot sun

A family nurse practitioner tells us the dangers of leaving your child in hot cars.

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A family nurse practitioner tells us about the dangers of leaving your children in hot cars. 

The heat is unbearable. Especially in places without air like a turned off car. Lori Conn who is a family nurse practitioner says that approximately 21 children passed away in 1990 to 2022 from heat stroke in Mississippi. 

She says unlike adults children can't help themselves in situations where they get overheated. 

"Children are not able to cool themselves down like adults are, so a heat stroke can happen in just a matter of minutes," says Conn.

It only takes 10 minutes for a child to have a heat stroke and when they do you need to call 911. Once you do that you should follow the steps of removing the child from the car, putting them in a cool area, and trying to cool their body down.

This will be a hot summer so to keep your child from having a heatstroke be sure to check your backseat. 

