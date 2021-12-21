Local man arrested, charged with felony child abuse

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department arrested a Shannon man on several charges, including four counts of Felony Child Abuse.
According to a recent news release, on December 14, 2021, Lee County deputies were called to a home on County Road 506 in Shannon in response to a concern for the welfare of children.
After arriving, deputies took 29-Year-Old Jeremy Lane Williams into custody on several active warrants. Lee County Child Protective Services also responded and an investigation into the children's well-being was opened.
According to the sheriff's department, the children were suffering from very serious injuries and taken to receive medical treatment. All children are now recovering.
This is still an ongoing and active investigation but deputies said one of the child abuse charges against Williams falls under a torture statute.
Williams was on parole at the time of his current arrest.
His charges include Four Counts of Felony Child Abuse and One Count Aggravated Assault Domestic Violence.
Williams was given a bond of $850,000 for the Child Abuse Charges and $250,000 on the Aggravated Domestic Violence Charge.