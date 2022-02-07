Local lawmakers, community members share disapproval or recent senate bill

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Local leaders and community members met in Tupelo today to express their disapproval of Senate Bill 2113.
Black lawmakers recently walked out of a room at the state capital after the senate voted to approve the bill that they believe would ban the teaching of the Critical Race Theory.
Senate Bill 2113 does not mention the term 'Critical Race Theory' in it, but lawmakers like the ones WTVA spoke with today say the bill was designed to ban it.
“We know who the dreamer is, Martin Luther King. But the reality is that that dreamer was also shot and killed and that needs to be taught," said Democrat Representative Cheikh Taylor of District 38.
District 41's Representative Kabir Karriem agrees.
“The reality is...we can not stop teaching the facts of history because it makes a few people uncomfortable," said Karriem.
Some lawmakers in favor of bill 2113 argue that the bill was not designed to erase history.
The bill will have to earn approval from the house and Governor Tate Reeves will have to sign it for it to become law.