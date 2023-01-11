Local hospitals impacted by nurse shortages

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Covid-19 has highlighted the gap in healthcare and created an increasing demand for nurses.
Healthcare workers are very essential. The pandemic showed the world that in 2020.
Hospitals nationwide have had shortages and local ones have noticed they are experiencing them as well.
"With many businesses and organizations across the country we have experienced shortages in our workforce and health care has been no different," says Associate Chief Nursing Officer at North Mississippi Medical Center Kristin Long.
Even though a shortage is here, Long aims to stay positive. She says that she is hopeful. Yes, the nurse shortage is still upon us but there is light at the end of the tunnel for Tupelo.
"I think our future is bright, especially for our organization and that's mainly due to our community that supports us even through these tough times and we have a lot of initiatives underway that are going to combat the shortages that we are dealing with in our community and the different areas within our organization," Long said.