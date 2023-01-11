Local hospital worker talks about nurse fatigue and burnout

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Healthcare experts have talked about how workers are susceptible to fatigue and burnout.
In 2019, the term burnout was added to the World Health Organization's International Classification of Diseases. As a result of Covid-19, burnout was a result of workplace stress.
That left challenges for local hospital healthcare workers.
"I think the challenge that it really posed was that when a lot of our workforce was able to work from home and remotely, the healthcare workers were not. They had to be here every day facing these challenges head on and it affected them mentally, physically, and emotionally. And so I think that is something we have to recognize that was a reality for many of our nurses," says Associate Chief Nursing Officer at North Mississippi Medical Center Kristin Long.
It was deemed that working so many hours can affect their mental health. In other words, make someone burnout.
Long says they are looking forward to brighter days. She says they have a shadowing program to help students gain valuable experience. They are also collaborating with local colleges to help add new faces to the profession.