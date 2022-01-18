Local hospital holding classes to help folks lose weight, make healthier choices

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany is conducting a class aimed at helping the public lose weight and make healthier lifestyle choices.
Renew is a free, eight-week virtual wellness program designed to help people gain healthy behaviors.
Instructor Robin Wallace is excited.
“A big part of the class that we focus on is really how to take that information and work on changing those habits and getting those habits to stick,” she said.
The internet is a big place, she added, and there is a lot of misinformation out there.
“I think there’s a lot of people who want to start making changes but aren’t really sure where to start, and so this class is a really great way to learn the basics.”
Participants must be 18 years or older.
The first meeting was Tuesday night, Jan. 18.
If interested please call Robin Wallace at 901-734-9409 or robinleewallace@gmail.com.