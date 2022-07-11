 Skip to main content
Local hospital gets $1.5 million surgical robot

  • 0
NMMC physician cuts ribbon on new robotic surgical army at Amory hospital

Dr. Hoat Hoang cuts the ribbon on a surgical robot now being used at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory.

 By: Craig Ford

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Community and health leaders turned out Monday in Amory to formally announce a new tool now at the hospital to help doctors and patients.

That tool is a $1.5 million surgical robot being used at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory. 

It arrived at the end of April, and doctors say it has multiple benefits for those on the operating table.

“Less incisions, less dissection and less manipulation during the surgery, which will translate to the patient [having] less pain,”  said Dr. Almaz Kurbanov.

North Mississippi Health Services paid $1 million on the robot while the Gilmore Foundation is covering $500,000 of the cost.

