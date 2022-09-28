 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...

.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel
moisture values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag
conditions mainly over North Mississippi this afternoon..

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE
FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST TENNESSEE AND
EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...BETWEEN 14 AND 18 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...BETWEEN 20 AND 25 PERCENT.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...LESS THAN 6 PERCENT.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Local ham radio operators providing help as Hurricane Ian sweeps across Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
Allen Sudduth using ham radio during Hurricane Ian

Allen Sudduth is using a ham radio in Tupelo, Mississippi, to provide another avenue of communication as Hurricane Ian sweeps across Florida. Photo Date: Sept. 28, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - As Hurricane Ian rumbled onshore in Florida, Allen Sudduth and the Captain’s Final Prayers Amateur Radio Operators stood vigilant at the Tupelo Veterans Museum in the Oren Dunn Museum at Ballard Park.

The men listened to updated reports as the storm began to pummel the east coast of Florida at Port Charlotte nearing Category 5 strength.

They provided updates and collected information to connect families who have loved ones in the path of the hurricane.

Ham radios are often used during disaster situations when normal phone service and internet are not available.

Sudduth said the station will pick back up again Thursday morning.

Video coming soon.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you