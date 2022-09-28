Local ham radio operators providing help as Hurricane Ian sweeps across Florida

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - As Hurricane Ian rumbled onshore in Florida, Allen Sudduth and the Captain’s Final Prayers Amateur Radio Operators stood vigilant at the Tupelo Veterans Museum in the Oren Dunn Museum at Ballard Park.

The men listened to updated reports as the storm began to pummel the east coast of Florida at Port Charlotte nearing Category 5 strength.

They provided updates and collected information to connect families who have loved ones in the path of the hurricane.

Ham radios are often used during disaster situations when normal phone service and internet are not available.

Sudduth said the station will pick back up again Thursday morning.

