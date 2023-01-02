Local gyms busy due to New Year's resolutions

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Are you sticking with your new year's resolution? Well, getting in shape is one of the most popular resolutions. It is also known to be the most difficult resolutions to stick with.
Local gyms are busy this week in Tupelo due to all the New Year's resolutions to get in the gym more.
Starting a new exercise program isn't easy. In fact, almost 50 percent of new gym members cancel their membership by the end of January.
That's why it's so important to work out with a buddy or find a trainer that'll hold you accountable.
Make sure you stick it out and hit whatever goal you have set for yourself.