Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges.
Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne.
The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday.
Pontotoc County Chief Investigator Jimmy Whitehead said the parents do not have legal custody of the children.
He said U.S. Marshals located the family Thursday evening in Ripley County, Missouri.
Whitehead said the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is working with authorities in Missouri to bring the parents back to Mississippi.
Pontotoc County Child Protection Services (CPS) is working with CPS in Missouri to return the children too.
He said the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department greatly appreciates the help of the Marshals and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.