Local funeral home responds to demand for pet cremation

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local funeral home is responding to the demand for pet cremation and offering a service that gives owners a chance to remember their pets always.
“People just love their dogs and cats and lizards and even snakes," Holland Funeral Home Director Steve Holland said. "I mean they're pets and that’s best friends a lot of times.”
After 49 years in the funeral business, Holland decided to answer the many calls and questions he's received over the years.
“Folks would ask, 'What do we do with our pets?''' he said. "People love their pets. They love their pets a little bit closer than they love their loved ones, their human loved ones.”
Holland Funeral Directors now offers pet cremation. Holland said it is indicative of how mobile people have become and how strongly people feel about their pets.
"They just want them honored in the end."
Pet owners can call the funeral home 24/7 after a pet dies, bring their loved one to the facility and expect their ashes within one to two days.
They can also expect to be comforted by someone who has become a part of the Holland Funeral Directors family. Her name is Boo. She is a rescue dog that roams the rooms and offers a head to pat.
“She has become an absolute beloved figure to this funeral home,” Holland said.
“We called her the 'dog undertaker.' That’s what she was like,” said Ashley Norman who recently suffered the sudden loss of her 5-year-old boxer Ruby.
“When she passed, it was very traumatic," Norman said. "An instant heart attack; we didn’t expect it to happen.”
She and her family decided it would be best to cremate Ruby so her other dog Lucy would not dig up Ruby's remains.
"Her being such a wonderful dog it was very peaceful. We brought her in with her blanket and got all the arrangements and everything set up.”
Norman and her family later buried Ruby near a peach tree they planted; a family tradition that happens during special events.
“We were treated like she was a family member, not just a pet. It was very special to us," Norman said. "[Holland Funeral Directors] are professional and very considerate of feelings and emotions, and they are there for you throughout the entire process."
