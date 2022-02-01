Local flower shops face supply issues

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Some local florists said they’ve had trouble stocking their businesses because of product shortages.
Danny Brown of DB's Floral Designs in Saltillo said he’s had to cancel some orders because they would arrive much later than the date he needed them for. Brown said he noticed issues with late orders around Christmas.
"Already for the first of they year I had to cancel a late order of plush animals and teddy bears and stuff for valentines," said Brown. "Because they were telling me five or six days and I don’t need them next week, I need them now.”
Brown is not the only one with these problems. Brenda Shumpert with Bishop’s Flower Shop in Tupelo has also had supply chain issues.
“99% of our flowers are vased. We did run into a little bit of difficulty with that," said Shumpert. "{We} ended up having to call a couple of my people that I order from, but between the two companies, they’ve pieced it together."
And as for Brown, he encourages buyers to place their orders early, to make sure those orders are ready on time for the desired date.
“Depending on the flights that are coming. Out of the country they’re delaying flights and that’s going to be a task to get our stuff here.”
A staff member from another local flower shop said they get their flowers from out of the country, so delayed deliveries can make a big difference in delivery times.