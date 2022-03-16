Local florist doesn't plan to raise delivery fee due to high gas

BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - A lot of local delivery services are raising their fees due to gas prices.
The owner at Veronica Kate's said as long as a customer is within Bruce city limits, she will not charge them a delivery fee.
Owner Nancy Bennett said she makes about 20 local deliveries a week and she does not want to charge a fee after someone has purchased something from her.
Bennett said, "we are just trying to help people out. We don't want to raise them until we have to."
She said in order to make this happen she has had to make sacrifices and cut back in other ways in her business.
She typically buys her silk flowers from Memphis and the company does not offer shipping.
"That's a two hour trip up and two hours trip back. So, that's four hours of driving time. So, we have cut that back tremendously."
They also do not have a company vehicle so they are using her personal vehicle.
"My employees are not having to use their vehicle. So, we fill my own vehicle up and we deliver with my vehicle."
She does charge a delivery fee to places outside of city limits but most of them are $10.00 or less.