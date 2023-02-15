Local first responders hailed as heroes after saving an impaled man's life in Tupelo

TUPELO,Miss. (WTVA)- Local first responders are being called heroes because their quick thinking saved an impaled man stuck in a creek.
Tupelo Police Department responded to a report on December 8, 2022, of a man that had fallen in or near a large ditch somewhere between Highway 45 near the Eason Boulevard exit.
"They were able to ping his cellphone but at times that could be up to a mile radius from their actual location," said Lieutenant Jess Carter with the Tupelo Police Department.
First responders spent approximately one hour searching for the man and said the search was not easy.
Lieutenant Carter said they "were able to finally see his cell phone light flashing" after they called out to the man numerous times.
The officers and firefighters then had to physically carry the man across the creek.
"Through all the mud and muck and cold water. We were able to get him loaded up," said Lieutenant Carter.
"We ended up having to use a ladder to lay over the creek so we could walk across to get to the patient," said Captain Matthew Hilliard with the Tupelo Fire Department
All of the first responders downplayed any sort of heroic action saying it was another day of doing what they can to help the community.
"Protect and serve. Service is at the heart. You're serving your city and communities and your hometown," said Captain Marty Mask with the Tupelo Police Department.
Tupelo's Mayor, Todd Jordan, gave the police officers an award for their quick actions.