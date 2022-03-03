Local fire departments are in need for volunteer fire fighters

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - What if you needed help but no one was there to answer the call.
That's the situation facing some local fire departments with a shortage of volunteers.
Volunteers are not just needed to help fight fires, but there’s always a need for volunteers to perform other duties like maintenance, plumbing and more.
"So many people now are doing things for money, not just because it makes them feel good," Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker said.
Houston Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship said many people aren't eager to volunteer anymore.
"It seems like volunteerism nationwide is not as prominent as it used to be,” he said. “People aren't as willing to volunteer their time anymore. But it is still needed."
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter reach out to your local fire department for more information.