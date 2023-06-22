Local family thanks Contour Airlines for safe return home

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Traveling during the summer can be a pain, but one local family says their planned mission trip to the Dominican Republic turned into a disaster.
Neeka Sanders and her son LeBrone Johnson planned to leave this past Sunday, but with the severe weather that rolled through the South last week, mother nature had other plans.
Their flight was canceled and when returning to the airport the following day, their flight was once again canceled, forcing them to sleep in the airport.
Their luck started to look up when they finally made it to Miami, Florida, but their flight from Miami to Santo Domingo was then diverted to Fort Myers, Florida.
After experiencing canceled and delayed flights back-to-back, the family decided to call it quits and return home.
“After having to stay a day in Miami, the flight to Memphis was canceled and we had to take a flight to Nashville and we took Contour Airlines to get back to Tupelo,” Johnson said.
They said that Contour Airlines helped them out and added that they are thankful that Contour Airlines was able to get them back home to Tupelo safely after such bad luck with their travels.