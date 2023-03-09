Local family remember baby whose death triggered daycare shutdown, indictments

RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) — Family members and loved ones gathered in a park in Red Bay, Alabama, to remember a baby girl one year after her death — a death that closed a daycare and left multiple people facing criminal charges.
Autumn Rose Wells, of Itawamba County, was just four months old when she was staying at Tiny Tigers Pre-K in Red Bay while her mom was working at Tiffin Motor Homes.
It was the afternoon of March 8, 2022, her mother found out at the hospital in Red Bay her daughter was dead.
That death led to a police investigation, and a Franklin County, Alabama, grand jury later indicted five people following the death.
Two of the five were charged with manslaughter. Trial is expected later this year.
Meanwhile, those who gathered under a gazebo at Red Bay City Park Thursday prayed after one member of Autumn's family told those who were there, "We will not quit until justice is done."