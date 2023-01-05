Local experts share tip on how to eat well on a budget.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's the time of year where people begin to make positive life changes. Eating healthy is a popular new year's resolution, but inflation might make that difficult for some.
A huge way to make a difference is planning your meals ahead of time. This ensures all the food groups are included and that you're able to shop for the exact items on your list. A big way people spend too much in the store is shopping hungry and buying products that don't offer any nutrients.
Experts at Whole Family in Tupelo say adding in whole grains will drastically improve your diet. Just like adding in organic quinoa. They say it will spread out what you eat, fill you up more, and really make a big difference in how you feel.
“There's a lot of foods that are great on a budget that are so high in antioxidants like pinto beans, all kinds of black beans, grains, quinoa, superfoods,” says owner Michelle Barbieri.
“A lot of people incorporate that into their diets into their family's menu and meals. And it kind of helps stretch it and again provide a lot of nutrition for their families,” says owner Warren Barbieri.
Dr. Matt Mackey, a local nutrition expert, says spending a little more now will save money in the long run.
“We always have a saying and it's probably been around for a long time.. it's either you pay the farmer now or you pay the doctor later,” Mackey continued, “And so a lot of times people don't recognize that what they eat and what they drink and put into their bodies of course is going to affect their budget. And they can skimp out and do the cheap stuff early, but later they're going to pay the price on their health.”
Eating healthy is a new year’s goal for a lot of people. But, experts say to really see a change a habit must be made.
“We're seeing more now that it's more of an all year long thing. People get that idea and say 'Tomorrow's going to be a new day,’ and they walk in the door in September and start a new plan. And, again we are here to help them,” says Warren.
“This time of year people are big on their new year's resolutions and i don't know the exact number, but a lot of times studies show people may only do that for ten, fifteen, maybe 20 days,” Mackey continues, “But, what if they just committed to doing it for 60 days? How would that change their lives?”
Another way to feel better is to drink plenty of water. It doesn't cost much, but can largely affect your mood and energy levels.