Local exchange student is missing her home in Ukraine

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Kyrstyna Burenok is an exchange student who has spent the last six months attending classes at Saltillo High School.
She said she would prefer being in a bomb shelter with her parents right now just to know they are okay.
In Ukraine they attend school for 11 years and she was excited to go home and graduate in May.
"My school is not there anymore. They bombed it. It makes me feel really sad because I have memories from that place."
She said she has sort of lost a sense of being here because her mind is constantly on her family.
Most days it takes her mom 8 hours to respond to her.
"It's my family. My friends are there. When someone is texting you and saying goodbye to you because they don't know if they are going to wake up the next morning. It is hitting you always."
She has started fundraisers at school because she wants to do all she can for her country.
If you are interested in donating any of the items listed below, you can drop them off at Saltillo High School.