Local coroners are seeing a lot more overdose deaths in North Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Department of Health reported that drug overdose deaths in Mississippi rose by almost 50% from 2019-2020.
They said overdose deaths linked to highly potent synthetic fentanyl more than doubled.
Lee County Coroner, Carolyn Green, said fentanyl is so strong that it can even put our first responders in danger.
"It is very dangerous to first responders because they can inhale it and accidentally overdose."
She said it is also a danger for people who are buying pills on the street.
"They think it is Xanax, Percocet, or something of that nature and they are laced with fentanyl as well. These pill mills are manufacturing these pills to look like prescriptions medications and they are laced with fentanyl as well."
Green said it does not take much fentanyl to overdose and it is 100 times stronger than morphine.