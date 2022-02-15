Local coroner, lawmaker wants crime lab in North Mississippi

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said there are only two forensics labs in Mississippi – one in Biloxi, and the other near Jackson.
“In Monroe county, I’m 170 miles from the medical examiner’s office. Right now there’s about a two week wait on getting a person back, so just having the additional doctor would be a tremendous help," said Gurley.
That help could be on the way.
Mississippi Representative Nick Bain represents District 2. He said some lawmakers are trying to get House Bill 421 passed, to potentially bring a crime lab to Corinth.
“I’m pushing hard to get one in Corinth, I think it would serve our area up there very well," said Bain. "Corinth is located in a way to where we could also draw from other states if we had to.”
Bain said a Corinth lab would be a central location for the northern half of Mississippi.
“One of the medical examiners that is contracted with the state of Mississippi works and lives in Nashville. So obviously the closest place for her would be somewhere in Corinth to set up shop so she could commute pretty regularly and easily.”
As of now the bill hasn’t passed through the house.
Bain said there has also been talk of putting a lab in Batesville, but believes Corinth would be the better location.