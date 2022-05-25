Local church prays for Texas families during first service after fatal shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Members at Red Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Tupelo joined their pastor, Reverend Dr. Jeffery Gladney, to pray for families in Texas following the fatal shooting at Robb Elementary School.
The shooting happened on May 24, 2022, on a Tuesday.
That meant local churches, like Red Oak Grove, had their mid-week services just a day after the tragedy happened.
While new information was pouring out on all fronts, members were singing songs of praise and praying that God would comfort and be with the loved ones of those killed in Uvalde, Texas.
Reverend Gladney said he hopes that those in Congress and the Legislature will be spurred to action by the events at Robb Elementary, that left 19 young children and 2 adults dead.
And although he believes something has to be done now, he also said that there are other root problems that need to be fixed to stop the violence.
"The Bible says one of the greatest commandments is that we should love each other (Mark 12:31), so that's what we need to do. We need to pause and we need to learn who is our neighbor...and learn how to love our neighbor," Reverend Gladney said.
President Biden in an initial response quoted Psalm 34:18, saying, "The Lord is near to the broken-hearted and saves the crushed-in-spirit."