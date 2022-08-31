Local church looks to help Jackson with water crisis

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Local churches in Tupelo are doing what they can to help the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. Calvary Baptist Church is working with Mississippi Baptist Convention Board in Jackson to lend a hand.
Service is a large part of the mission at Calvary Baptist Church. They are working on raising money for those in need in Jackson. Church leaders are calling for prayers and action.
“I think that through the prayers that it leads us to action. It may not be necessarily boots on the ground so to speak, because I don’t want to get in the way of what they are doing. But, to stay in touch to make sure we are aware of what’s going on and how we can help,” says Associate Pastor Jim Yates.
“We just put the word out to the church and God provides. We don’t really have a certain amount it’s just whatever the Lord puts on our hearts we are going to make sure it gets in the right place,” Lead Pastor John Boler.