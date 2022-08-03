Local chef competing for national title in New Orleans

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Cooper Miller, the owner and chef at Forklift in Tupelo, will head to the Big Easy to compete for a national title.
He said his staff works hard to stay true to their Southern and cajun roots while trying to do things a little different.
“We try to be a little bit of everything for everyone.”
Miller is taking that idea and using it as he competes in the Grand American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans.
He would not have qualified for the competition if it was not for his wife who signed him up for the Mississippi Seafood Cook-Off in May.
“She’s like, ‘Is that okay?'" he said. "She’s one of those that likes to ask for forgiveness instead of permission.”
Miller now has the title "King of Mississippi Seafood."
“The reward for that win was to go to New Orleans and compete against 14 other states for the national King of Seafood.”
He said he tested about six different recipes before finding the one he wants to use in this weekend's competition.
“It’s a super unique dish and it’s really not anything we normally do around here,” Miller said.
Win or lose, he said he will bring this dish to his menu to share with customers.
“The community has been super supportive," Miller said. "I mean, all the posts and shares and likes and comments and well wishes and everything...it’s really been good for me and my mental health.”
After the Great American Seafood Cook-Off, he will represent Tupelo at the Food and Wine Festival in Atlanta in September.
The national competition will be on Saturday, August 6th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. It starts at 11: 30 a.m.
We will share a link to the live broadcast when it becomes available.