TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - This holiday season we see many charities making a difference.
In Tupelo, one local charity sees an increase of homeless people benefitting. Reed's department store president, Jack Reed, has a charity called Because All Lives Matter".
The acronym for it is B.A.L.M. The charity helps people when their utilities are due, rent is due, when they do not enough have food, and more.
In the last 6 months he has seen 40 to 50 families helped by the charity. Since other establishments are closing down, they have been there to help more people than usual.
Just in their past year they have assisted nearly100 local families have been assisted.
Reed says to remember that we are all god's children.
He just wants to make sure everyone has a safe and healthy Merry Christmas.