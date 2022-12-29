TUPELO, MISS (WTVA) - Local car rental companies are sending cars to Nashville because of the southwest airlines travel nightmare.
The two Hertz car rental locations in Tupelo have been busy this week because of that. It is because there are stranded passengers in the Nashville. They have all been scrambling to find rental cars.
Car rental agent Harleigh Wheelington says that they are sending one-way cars to the music city to help stranded southwest airlines passengers.
Though this is an unlikely situation for travelers and Southwest airlines, rental car companies are benefitting from the situation.
"Matter of fact, we're doing so well, we only have a couple cars because they're all out on the road," Manager of Hertz location in Tupelo Shand Eubanks said.
Eubanks says the rental car business has done well this week because of the southwest airlines mess.