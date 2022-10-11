Local business gives chance to learn how to fly amid pilot shortage in U.S.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new local business is giving folks a chance to learn how to fly or earn a private pilot license amid a pilot shortage across the U.S.
As more travelers find themselves at the airport, airlines are having to adjust to a higher demand for flights while more pilots seek retirement.
“You start learning to fly as soon as you get into the airplane,” Cam Triplett said. He is a Certified Flight Instructor (or CFI) at Mize Aviation. The company is based out of the Tupelo Regional Airport.
“[Flying is] just one of those things that is kind of an exhilarating feeling," Scott Mize said. He is the owner of Mize Aviation. He opened his business last spring.
“Our motto that we run by is, ‘Put your dreams to rest and come fly with the best.’ We thoroughly believe that because we have the best instructors that you can find anywhere here.”
Triplett says a pilot shortage started before the pandemic. Thousands of pilots were then offered early retirement when demand for travel went down in 2020.
Then, it got worse.
Last summer, airlines canceled hundreds of flights because of a combination of an increase in demand for flights and a pilot shortage.
“The amount going out was far greater than the amount coming in and it’s still that way,” Triplett said.
The instructors at Mize Aviation give their students what they can handle.
Triplett gave WTVA's Daniella Oropeza a chance to take off in a Pa28-140 (or a Sporty 140 as the guys at Mize Aviation like to call it), make radio calls and lead the flight over Lee County.
If this is something you are interest in, you can find Mize Aviation on Instagram or Facebook. You can also call Scott Mize at (662) 322-8059.