Local business continues to see fertilizer prices increase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi farmers are seeing a huge increase in fertilizer prices as the planting season draws near.
Scruggs Farm Lawn and Garden in Tupelo is one place where prices are jumping.
Owner Mitchell Scruggs said they have manufactured fertilizer at their Tupelo plant for nearly 30 years.
He said prices have been up and down over time, but this is the worst they've seen.
Those prices have jumped 10 to 30 percent.
"It fluctuates from one year to the next," said Scruggs. "The ingredients is what drives the price of fertilizer--products it's made from," he added.
Materials to make the fertilizer have gone up like nitrogen which is made and shipped from Ukraine Scruggs said.
Scruggs also distributes fertilizer in different states.
"I still think the demand is going to be good because plants can't grow without fertilizer and neither does grass. I think they may use it a little bit less than before," Scruggs said.
The USDA said fertilizer prices have been rising since 2020 and is affecting tons of Mississippi farmers.