Local broadcast journalist Robert Davidson dies

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Longtime local broadcast journalist Robert Davidson died Sunday in hospice at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a lengthy illness.
He was 59.
Davidson managed the newsrooms at both of the area's major television stations.
He was a news producer and assignment manager at WTVA-TV before taking over as news director in 2002.
Davidson also worked as news director at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, before returning to Northeast Mississippi to oversee the newsroom at WCBI-TV until his retirement in 2020.
His career in broadcast journalism led the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters in April to honor Davidson with a lifetime achievement award.
The Ole Miss graduate also worked for years at his alma mater as a camera operator at many of the university's athletic events.
Davidson is survived by his wife and two sons.
The family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date.